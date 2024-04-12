NA Chairman visits President Ho Chi Minh relic site in Kunming

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 12 paid a floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at a historical relic site dedicated to the late Vietnamese leader in Kunming city, Yunnan province, as part of his official visit to China.

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (C) visits President Ho Chi Minh historical relic site in Kunming city (Photo: VNA)

The relic site, located at No. 89-91 on Hua Shan Nan street in Kunming, was where Nguyen Ai Quoc, who later became President Ho Chi Minh, lived and worked from February to October, 1940. There, he met several Vietnamese revolutionists, including Pham Van Dong and Vo Nguyen Giap, to discuss important events of the Vietnamese revolution.

The house was recognised as a cultural relic site protected at the municipal level in 2011, and at the provincial level in 2019. It was renovated in 2022.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Vice Chairperson of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (fifth from right) posing for a photo in front of the house (Photo: VNA)

A lot of photos and documents of President Ho Chi Minh during his stay in the city are being displayed at the relic site.

Writing in the guestbook, Chairman Hue expressed his thanks for the Party organizations, authorities and people of Yunnan in general and Kunming in particular for maintaining and repairing the relic site, which he described as a vivid demonstration of the Vietnam - China relations.

Vietnamplus