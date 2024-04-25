HCMC, CityNet foster collaboration

HCMC has benefited a lot from programs of CityNet - the largest association of urban stakeholders committed to sustainable development in the Asia Pacific region.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (right) and Kim Jeong-kee, Chief Executive Officer of the Secretariat of CityNet (Photo: SGGP)

Ho Chi Minh City wishes to push up cooperation with CityNet to strengthen connections and promote the image of the southern metropolis to network members, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan has told Kim Jeong-kee, Chief Executive Officer of the Secretariat of CityNet.

During his reception on April 24 in the city, Hoan said as a member of the network, HCMC has benefited a lot from programs of CityNet - the largest association of urban stakeholders committed to sustainable development in the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. ﻿ Kim Jeong Kee (left) presents a gift to Mr. Vo Van Hoan.

The southern city has set up friendly relations with more than 50 localities of countries around the world and organizes the Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue with the participation of mayors from more than 50 cities worldwide every two years, he said, adding that it hopes to cooperate with CityNet to promote resources and improve the effectiveness of activities within the dialogue event, especially in solving challenges that urban areas are facing today.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan presents a gift to Mr. Kim Jeong Kee (left).

Regarding Kim's suggestion on hosting the CityNet General Council Meeting in 2026, Hoan affirmed the city's capacity to hold the event. He proposed that CityNet should carry out seminars and discussion activities between cities on issues of concern to the parties prior to the meeting.

Kim said that it is time for CityNet to further strengthen its cooperation with HCMC as well as between HCMC and other cities, emphasizing that his working visit aims to promote collaboration between the network and Vietnamese members.

The delegations of both sides take commemorative photos.

He said CityNet hopes HCMC to promote its role as one of its founding members, while affirming that CityNet will coordinate closely with the city when it hosts CityNet General Council Meeting in 2026 so as to improve the efficiency of the event as well as connect it with Ho Chi Minh City Friendship Dialogue.

Kim took the occasion to invite HCMC to attend the international conference on environmental protection and sustainable urban development organized by CityNet in the Republic of Korea in June.

VNA