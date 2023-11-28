VNese, French scientific research establishments mark 40 years of cooperation

The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) held a ceremony in Hanoi on November 28 to celebrate its four-decade cooperation with the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).

Addressing the event, VAST Vice President Le Truong Giang highlighted that since 1983, the two sides have jointly implemented hundreds of research projects and field surveys, dozens of classes and in-depth scientific seminars, published thousands of high-quality works in reputable international journals, and trained hundreds of doctors now holding key positions in their apparatuses.

Their extensive and solid collaboration can be considered a symbol of effective and successful cooperation between the two countries, he affirmed. In the coming time, Giang expressed his hope that the sides will further team up in training and research to deal with such global sci-tech challenges as artificial intelligence, data science, new energy and materials, biotechnology, serving green growth and climate change response.

French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet affirmed that the CNRS is proud to continue accompanying Vietnam in addressing current global challenges like climate change, energy transition, and the protection of oceans.

The diplomat unveiled that the French minister of science and technology will visit and work in Vietnam to sign an intergovernmental sci-tech cooperation agreement. In 2024, a French oceanographic research vessel will come to the northern port city of Hai Phong to conduct a joint research project with Vietnamese scientists.