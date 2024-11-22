VN implements mechanism to mobilize social resources for cultural industries

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism yesterday held a meeting to implement the Prime Minister's Directive 30/CT-TTg concerning the development of Vietnam's cultural industries.

Deputy Minister Ho An Phong of Culture, Sports and Tourism is delivering his speech (Photo: SGGP)

Directive 30/CT-TTg explicitly stipulates the responsibilities of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Ministry as well as relevant state agencies and localities, especially those designated as focal points for cultural industry development.

Statistics from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam reveal that the cultural industries in Vietnam contribute about 4.04 percent to the national GDP. The potential for expanding these industries remains substantial; yet the primary challenge lies in implementing more effective methodologies.

Deputy Minister Ho An Phong of Culture, Sports and Tourism emphasized that beyond merely disseminating Directive 30, the meeting must delve deeper into solutions for incentivizing, planning, and encouraging enterprise participation in the cultural industry market. Additionally, it must propose specific policies and implement concrete measures to accelerate the execution of the Prime Minister's Directive 30.

Deputy Director Ha Van Sieu emphasizes the importance of unlocking creativity to transform cultural tourism into a thriving industry. By developing innovative and tailored tourism products, Vietnam can capitalize on the growing demand for cultural experiences. This involves leveraging local cultural elements and offering personalized experiences to cater to diverse tourist preferences.

Vice Chairman Ho Ky Minh of the Da Nang City People's Committee, since 2015, the locality has consistently implemented policies positioning culture on par with economic, political, and social developments. The city has identified cultural industry development across 12 sectors, focusing particularly on advertising, software and entertainment games, design, cinema, performing arts, and cultural tourism.

The meeting on implementing Directive 30/CT-TTg (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director Nguyen Thanh Thuy of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports, indicated that the city is actively promoting the "3N" model of “Nha nuoc – Nha dau tu – Nha sang tao” (State - Investor – Creator) to foster the growth of its cultural industry. '

This collaborative approach involves the government, investors, and creative individuals. The city is allocating significant land resources for cultural zones and film studios, transforming the Binh Quoi-Thanh Da area into a cultural hub, and developing state-of-the-art sports facilities.

HCMC aims to cultivate a vibrant network of creative enterprises that can excel in sectors like software, handicrafts, and performing arts. By nurturing innovation and supporting local businesses, it seeks to produce high-quality cultural products that can compete on both domestic and international markets.

In related news, on the same day, at the Binh Dinh Provincial Museum, the provincial Department of Culture and Sports held a ceremony to announce the Prime Minister's decision to recognize two stone lion statues from Do Ban Citadel as national treasures. The event also served to introduce other national treasures housed within the province.

Dating back to the late 11th century, the two stone lion statues were discovered in 1992 in Ba Canh Village, near the ancient Cham tower Canh Tien, within the premises of the ancient Do Ban Citadel (also known as Hoang De Citadel) in Nhan Hau Commune of An Nhon Town.

These statues, crafted in the Champa sculptural style using sandstone, exhibit a unique half-lying, half-standing pose. This distinctive feature sets them apart from previously discovered Cham lion statues.

With these additions, Binh Dinh Province now boasts a total of 13 Cham stone sculptures recognized as national treasures. Eight of these are housed at the Binh Dinh Provincial Museum, while the remaining five are located in other parts of the province.

On the same day, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Ha Tinh Province announced that the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism had classified six historical and cultural sites in Ha Tinh as national heritage:

the tomb and temple of Nguyen Hoanh Tu in Tan Lam Huong Commune;

the temple of Nguyen Van Mao in Khanh Vinh Yen Commune;

the tomb and house of Nguyen Phi Sai in Thach Ha Town and Thach Long Commune;

the house of Le Dac Toan in Yen Ho Commune;

the tomb of Nguyen Huy Tuu in Kim Long Truong Commune;

the tomb of Ha Cong Trinh in Tung Loc Commune.

Ha Tinh Province now has a total of 93 national historical and cultural sites, along with two special national historical sites.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Thanh Tam