VN expected to create hi-tech breakthroughs following partnership with NVIDIA

Two cutting-edge AI research centres will be established under the partnership between Vietnam and US tech giant NVIDIA, making a significant milestone in the country’s technological transformation.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (second from right) and NVIDIA President and CEO Jensen Huang (third from right) witness the signing ceremony of the agreement between the Vietnamese Government and the US giant tech. (Photo: VNS/VNA)

The partnership was formalized during the second visit to Vietnam by NVIDIA President and CEO Jensen Huang, with a groundbreaking agreement signed between Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Executive Vice President of Worldwide Field Operations Jay Puri.

Mr. Dung laid stress on the significance of the cooperation, saying it affirms Vietnam’s potential and position in studying and developing state-of-the-art industries, particularly AI while demonstrating the Vietnamese Government’s determination to catch up with, move forward together, and then leap ahead of regional peers in the evolving AI landscape.

He said the building of global-standard AI centers will create a premise for the country to develop an AI ecosystem, thus promoting R&D activities and carrying out the application of advanced AI technologies, adding NVIDIA plans to invest in internship programs and scholarships to cultivate new talents in the domain and other high-technology ones.

According to the minister, this will be a crucial boost that will propel Vietnam’s technological capabilities and attract other high-tech investors in the coming time. The two sides will make efforts to bring into full play the commitments under the agreement.

Meanwhile, economic expert Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thuong Lang spoke highly of the collaboration between Vietnam and the US tech giant, saying it is important to the nation’s economic restructuring towards developing advanced technologies and sharpening its competitive edge.

The partnership is a vivid demonstration of Vietnam’s commitment to develop high and spearhead technologies, aligning with the country’s technology industry development strategy, he stated, holding that it also affirms Vietnam as a trustworthy destination for foreign investors as well as its resolve to renew the economic structure and build high-quality human resources.

Studying the management model from the world’s leading corporation will help Vietnam shorten the time to develop its industrial base in a modern way, he stressed.

Vietmamplus