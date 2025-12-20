Vietnam rejects US commission's unobjective, inaccurate religion assessments

Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said in Vietnam, no one is discriminated against on the basis of religion or belief, and the activities of religious organizations are ensured in accordance with the law, she affirmed.

Vietnam rejects unobjective and inaccurate assessments of its actual situation contained in the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)’s Vietnam update report issued on December 9, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang on December 19.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang made the statement while responding to reporters’ questions regarding the USCIRF's Country Update: Vietnam.

She stressed that Vietnam’s consistent policy is to respect and guarantee the right to freedom of belief and religion.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pham Thu Hang responding to reporters' questions on Friday. (Photo: VNA)

In Vietnam, no one is discriminated against on the basis of religion or belief, and the activities of religious organisations are ensured in accordance with the law, she affirmed. This is enshrined in the 2013 Constitution and legal system of Vietnam, and is respected in practice, the spokesperson emphasized.

She added that Vietnam’s policies, efforts and achievements in ensuring human rights, including freedom of belief and religion, have been recognised and highly appreciated by many countries.

“We have been working and will continue to discuss with the US on issues of mutual concern in a frank, open and mutually respectful spirit, contributing to the promotion of the Vietnam–US comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang stated.

