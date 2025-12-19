International

Statue clusters honoring int'l solidarity, friendship, gratitude inaugurated

On December 19, the Ministry of National Defense held an inauguration ceremony for the statue clusters symbolizing solidarity, friendship, and international gratitude at the Vietnam Military History Museum.

Delegates attend the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Representatives from the embassies of Russia, China, Laos, Cuba, and Cambodia in Vietnam attended the event.

The monument complex was inaugurated to mark the 79th anniversary of the National Resistance Day (December 19, 1946–2025), the 81st anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22, 1944–2025), the 36th anniversary of the All-People National Defense Day (December 22, 1989–2025), and the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

At the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
The monument complex was constructed to express the deep recognition, honor, and gratitude of the Party, the State, the Armed Forces, and the people of Vietnam for the invaluable support and assistance provided by brotherly nations and international friends during Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation and reunification.

The project, located in the outdoor exhibition space of the Vietnam Military History Museum, features five clusters of statues representing the Soviet Union (now the Russian Federation), Cuba, China, Laos, and Cambodia that extended profound, principled, and heartfelt support to Vietnam during some of the most arduous and challenging periods of its history, contributing to the victories of the Vietnamese people’s wars of national liberation.

The construction of the monument complex stems from the enduring Vietnamese tradition of “When drinking water, remember its source” and “When eating fruit, remember the one who planted the tree.” It also reflects Vietnam’s consistent policy of valuing, preserving, and promoting international solidarity and friendship among nations in the pursuit of peace, independence, and sustainable development worldwide.

These statue clusters are culturally and historically significant works with profound political and diplomatic meaning, aimed at promoting the education of tradition and strengthening the bonds of friendship between the Vietnamese people and military and their international partners.

Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)
Delegates offer flowers to statues. (Photo: SGGP)
The Vietnam–Laos Friendship Monument
The Vietnam–China Friendship Monument
The Vietnam–Cambodia Friendship Monument
The Vietnam–Cuba Friendship Monument
The Vietnam–Soviet Union Friendship Monument
