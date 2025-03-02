Vietnam's university student count to surpass 3 million by 2030

The Prime Minister has just approved Decision No. 452/QD-TTg, which outlines the planning of the higher education and pedagogical institution network for 2021-2030, with a vision extending to 2050.

The Planning of the Network of Higher Education and Pedagogical Institutions for the Period 2021–2030 aims to exceed 3 million students by 2030, with a target of 260 undergraduate students and 23 postgraduate students per 10,000 people. Currently, the national student population stands at nearly 2.1 million, with 230 students per 10,000 people.

Additionally, the plan sets a goal for 33 percent of individuals aged 18–22 to be enrolled in university, ensuring that no province falls below a 15 percent enrollment rate.

In the plan, the framework for training levels aligns well with the demands of knowledge-driven economic growth and contemporary industry. The share of master's level training (and equivalent) has attained 7.2 percent, while doctoral training stands at 0.8 percent, and training in the field of pedagogy accounts for 1 percent.

Furthermore, the proportion of training in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) has reached 35 percent.

According to the plan, the development and capacity of higher education institutions will be expanded to ensure that 100 percent meet established standards. Additionally, select institutions will be upgraded and developed to achieve regional and global quality standards, aligning with the objectives of the Education Development Strategy to 2030.

The Government's plan calls for establishing large, high-quality higher education centers focused on scientific research, technological development, and innovation in four major cities such as Hanoi, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City, and the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho. This move aims to drive growth in key economic regions and across the country.

Furthermore, Vietnamese universities are striving to rank among the top 10 in Asia.

According to the plan, public universities account for around 70 percent of national training capacity, playing a vital role in supplying highly skilled talent to drive national development and ensuring equitable access to higher education for the public.

Meanwhile, private and non-profit private higher education institutions account for about 30 percent of the total national training scale, playing an important role in diversifying higher education services, flexibly meeting the needs of learners and the labor market.

Notably, five schools and academic institutions will be focused on investment and upgrading to become national key universities in key and cutting-edge engineering and technology, with quality on par with the region. These 5 institutions include: Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Hanoi University of Civil Engineering, University of Transport, Academy of Posts and Telecommunications Technology, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technical Education.

Hanoi University of Science and Technology ranks among Asia's top higher education institutions. By 2030, Vietnam aims to train around 1 million STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) students, with 1 percent earning doctorate degrees and 7 percent earning master's degrees.

By the year 2030, the strategy outlines that the total number of universities dedicated to teacher training will be reduced to between 48 and 50, representing a decline of 15 to 17 institutions from the current count. Nevertheless, the scale of training within this sector is expected to expand, accommodating between 180,000 and 200,000 students. Hanoi Pedagogical University and Ho Chi Minh City Pedagogical University are identified as two principal pedagogical institutions. In conjunction with 12 schools affiliated with the Ministry of Education and Training, national and regional universities will serve as pivotal components of the educational network.

To consolidate teacher training, Vietnam will upgrade Hanoi Pedagogical University and Ho Chi Minh City Pedagogical University into national flagship pedagogical schools. Specialized pedagogical universities in physical education, sports, and arts will be merged into a unified pedagogical school or incorporated into multidisciplinary universities.

By Lam Nguyen -Translated by Anh Quan