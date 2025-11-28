Vietnam’s power sector to require US$136 billion for 2026–2030 development

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam’s power generation and grid development during the 2026–2030 period is projected to require around US$136 billion in investment capital.

Delegates visit a scale model simulating power supply projects for Phu Quoc Special Zone, featuring submarine cables and oversea transmission lines invested by the Southern Power Corporation.

On November 28, the 2025 National Conference on Power Science and Technology and the Techshow 2025 Power Technology Exhibition took place in Ho Chi Minh City, co-organized by Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Vietnam Electricity Association.

Nguyen Manh Cuong from the Institute of Energy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade noted that from 2026 to 2030, Vietnam’s national transmission system will enter a large-scale investment phase to meet rising electricity demand and facilitate renewable energy integration.

He continued that calculations indicate that the country will need to build approximately 100 GVA of new 500 kV substation capacity, 12,500 kilometers of 500 kV transmission lines, as well as 105 GVA of 220 kV substation capacity and 18,000 kilometers of 220 kV lines. This represents a massive infrastructure expansion, especially as grid construction progress from 2021 to 2024 remains below target while electricity demand continues to surge which has been driven largely by the rapid growth of renewable energy projects requiring corresponding transmission capacity.

To ensure power supply stability in the medium and long term, Mr. Cuong emphasized the urgent need to strengthen capital mobilization among state-owned units and adjust transmission pricing mechanisms to attract private investment. He also underscored the importance of establishing clear investment assignment mechanisms for key transmission projects to accelerate implementation and prevent delays similar to those seen in previous years.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan