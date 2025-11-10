Vietnam registers nearly 18,000 new enterprises in October

Nearly 18,000 enterprises with registered capital of VND172.5 trillion (US$6.6 billion) and 93,600 workers were established in Vietnam in October this year, according to the National Statistics Office.

Compared to the same period in 2024, the number of companies increased by 26.5 percent and registered capital increased by 12.3 percent, while the number of workers increased by 16.3 percent.

The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in October was VND9.6 billion, down 2.6 percent compared to the previous month and down 11.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

In addition, the country also had 11,600 enterprises returning to operation in October, up 7.9 percent compared to the previous month and up 33.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Also in October, there were 6,065 enterprises registering to temporarily suspend business for a period of time, up 32.9 percent compared to the previous month and up 11.2 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Over the first 10 months of 2025, the country saw 162,900 newly registered enterprises with total registered capital of more than VND1.59 quadrillion and 967,600 registered employees. This marks an increase of 19.7 percent in the number of firms, 21.4 percent in registered capital and 18.6 percent in the number of employees compared to the same period in 2024.

The average registered capital of a newly established enterprise in the first 10 months of 2025 reached VND9.8 billion, an increase of 1.4 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

The first ten months the year saw 255,900 enterprises returning to operation, an increase of 26.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, over the same period, 105,400 companies temporarily suspended business operations, an increase of 14.4 percent compared to the same period in 2024; 58,400 enterprises stopped operations for pending dissolution procedures, down 8.3 percent; and 26,800 firms completed dissolution procedures, up 54.5 percent.

