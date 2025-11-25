PPP reforms pushed to unlock investment and drive sustainable growth

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong noted that Vietnam’s PPP policy framework has been continuously refined through amendments to the PPP Law and related guiding decrees.

Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong speaks at the event

On November 25 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Australian Embassy in Vietnam, organized a dialogue on Public–Private Partnerships (PPP) to promote reform and broaden investment opportunities under the PPP model.

Speaking at the dialogue, Deputy Minister of Finance Tran Quoc Phuong noted that Vietnam’s PPP policy framework has been continuously refined through amendments to the PPP Law and related guiding decrees. These adjustments have expanded investment sectors, increased financial flexibility, streamlined procedures, and improved risk-sharing, thereby creating more favorable conditions for private sector participation.

Deputy Minister Tran Quoc Phuong stated that the current PPP mechanism focuses on three key areas:

- Transportation: This is the cornerstone of the PPP program, characterized by significant capital requirements and a high potential to attract investors, particularly in projects related to highways, seaports, airports, and inter-regional infrastructure.

- Urban transportation linked to urban development: This addresses the urgent needs of major cities through metro lines, public transport, and smart infrastructure, while also leveraging resources from land funds and added value.

- Innovation, digital transformation, and social infrastructure: This aims at developing innovative PPP models that align with the trends of the digital economy, in accordance with the guidelines set forth in Resolution 57-NQ/TW regarding national science, technology, and digital transformation.

According to ADB Country Director in Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty

ADB Country Director in Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty commended Vietnam’s progress in building a legal and institutional foundation for PPP over the past 15 years. However, he also highlighted several challenges such as limited project preparation capacity, imbalanced risk allocation, lack of long-term financial solutions, low competition in investor selection, and the need to update partnership models to suit emerging fields such as digital transformation and innovation.

At the event, delegates shared experiences in implementing PPP projects across ASEAN, discussed the portfolio of ongoing projects in Vietnam, and identified future investment cooperation opportunities for the private sector.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan