Korean organization proposes collaboration with HCMC SMEs across all sectors

The Korean organization Creative Urban Industry Culture Convergence Forum (CICON) has proposed partnering with HCMC’s small and medium enterprises across all industries to boost innovation and bilateral cooperation.

Mr. Park Bong Kyu and Mr. Pham Van Triem exchange commemorative gifts during the meeting between CICON and the HCMC Association of SMEs.

The Ho Chi Minh City Association of Small and Medium Enterprises held a working session on November 27 with representatives of CICON, led by Mr. Park Bong Kyu, Chairman of the Korea CEO Summit and Founder of CICON.

Mr. Park Bong Kyu introduced CICON as an international conference brand whose name is derived from “creative urban,” “industry,” “culture,” and “convergence.” First launched in Seoul in 2012, the forum has since been held in Xi’an and Qingdao (China), Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia), Hanoi, and HCMC, drawing significant global attention for its focus on future-oriented urban development.

Mr. Park Bong Kyu noted that CICON 2025, recently held in HCMC, served as a platform for dialogue and cooperation across information technology, the economy, agriculture, culture, and creative industries—especially cinema—toward building future cities in the era of artificial intelligence. CICON 2026 is also expected to take place in HCMC, bringing together Korean officials, lawmakers, businesses, policymakers, economists, entrepreneurs, and creators. The event will showcase pioneering ideas in smart urban development, the environment, film, cuisine, fashion, and other fields, while helping to strengthen Vietnam–Korea relations.

At the meeting, CICON expressed its intention to collaborate with the HCMC Association of SMEs in organizing CICON 2026 and expanding cooperation with the association’s member enterprises across all sectors.

Mr. Pham Van Triem, Chairman of the HCMC Association of SMEs, introduced the association’s mission and highlighted the crucial role SMEs play in national and local economic development. He affirmed the association’s willingness to partner with CICON and support joint initiatives promoting economic growth and bilateral friendship between Vietnam and Korea.

The HCMC Association of SMEs admitted 38 new members, raising its total membership to 460, and announced the establishment of the Binh Duong Association of SMEs under its structure on the same day. The HCMC Association of SMEs presents membership certificates to new members. HCMC currently has nearly 600,000 registered enterprises, with around 400,000 of them being active. The city contributes approximately VND480 trillion to the national budget and provides stable employment for around 4 million workers. SMEs account for 98 percent of all businesses and form the backbone of the regional economy, playing a critical role in manufacturing, trade, services, supporting industries, and logistics—a dynamic and resilient business community poised for growth in the new era.

By Quang Vu – Translated by Thuy Doan