Forum seeks solutions to build brand for Vietnamese Robusta coffee

VICOFA Vice Chairman Thai Nhu Hiep stated that Vietnam is already the world’s largest producer and exporter of Robusta coffee, with an annual output exceeding 1.8 million tons.

Vietnamese Robusta coffee has several advantages, including favourable natural conditions and large, concentrated growing areas, which provide a stable supply.

Building a strong, internationally-recognised brand for Vietnamese Robusta coffee took centre stage at a recent forum held in Dak Lak province, which is considered the country's "coffee capital" with the largest coffee area and highest output.

Coffee growers in Truong Xuan Commune of Lam Dong Province harvest their produce (Photo: SGGP)

The event was jointly organised by the Vietnam Coffee – Cocoa Association (VICOFA), the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) and the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) platform.

However, Vietnam still lacks an official “national brand” for its Robusta coffee, and promotion efforts remain fragmented. As a result, Vietnamese Robusta has yet to be positioned to its true value on the global coffee map.

At the forum, VICOFA proposed SCA and TPP support Vietnam in developing national standards for commercial Robusta and obtaining corresponding international certifications. The association also requested help in developing a national promotion strategy that encompasses product positioning, brand identity, and storytelling. Collaboration is essential for organising international trade promotion activities and creating a dedicated "Vietnamese Robusta" pavilion at the SCA Expo, which takes place annually in North America.

VICOFA also recommended building a simple, practical set of standards for Vietnamese Fine Robusta, suitable for local conditions but recognised globally, as well as compiling a Vietnamese Robusta Value Chain Handbook for farmers and processors. Also proposed was a framework for training centers and experts, covering facilities, calibration processes, professional ethics and certification.

Other recommendations included establishing a network of international–Vietnamese specialists, launching expert training programmes in the Central Highlands, and boosting the presence of “Vietnamese Fine Robusta” across SCA’s communication channels and global events. A global media campaign was suggested to position Vietnamese Robusta as a stable, sustainable and high-quality choice amid the shifting Arabica–Robusta supply balance.

SCA CEO Yannis Apostolopoulos affirmed the association’s commitment to supporting Vietnam’s specialty coffee development, stressing that Vietnamese specialty Robusta deserves greater global recognition and has strong growth potential.

Vice Chairman of the Dak Lak People’s Committee Nguyen Thien Van expressed confidence that Robusta can become a new symbol of the global coffee industry not only for its scale but also its quality, sustainability and cultural depth.

He emphasised Vietnam’s desire to share the values and creativity of its coffee growers with the world. Dak Lak is proud of the growing international appreciation for Vietnam’s coffee and is committed to supporting the full value chain from varieties and farming to processing, roasting and barista training, Van added.

VNA