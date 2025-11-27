HCMC to expand its Market Stabilization Program 2026

From now until the 2026 Lunar New Year, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade will operate mobile sales programs in areas belonging to the former Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces, using three deployment models.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade will operate mobile sales programs in areas belonging to the former Binh Duong and Ba Ria–Vung Tau provinces. (Photo: SGGP)

First, local authorities may submit requests for designated locations, and the department will coordinate stabilized-price enterprises to serve those areas. Second, businesses may independently organize mobile sales as part of their social welfare efforts, particularly in industrial parks and worker housing zones, where demand for essential goods is consistently high. Third, several companies will collaborate with the labor federation to set up sales points directly within areas with large concentrations of workers.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade reported that, following the expansion of the city’s administrative boundaries, its population has reached approximately 14 million. This development underscores the need to broaden both the scope and the implementation methods of the market stabilization program, ensuring that all residents, particularly those in newly incorporated areas, have access to goods at stable prices.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, major retailers such as Saigon Union of Trading Cooperatives (Saigon Co.op) are operating dozens of mobile sales trips each month across the city, with a particular focus on outlying districts and industrial zones in newly incorporated areas. This is seen as a positive sign, enabling residents in these regions to access quality goods at reasonable prices.

However, in the long term, to ensure that residents in every part of the expanded city can obtain stable, fairly priced essential goods, the department is developing the 2026 Market Stabilization Program with a broader scope, aligned with Ho Chi Minh City’s new scale and needs.

By Ngoc Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh