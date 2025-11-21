Year-end promotion campaigns in HCMC expected to boost spending power

A wave of year-end promotion programs across Ho Chi Minh City is helping residents buy quality goods at favorable prices, allowing families to prepare adequately for Tet 2026 while keeping expenses under control.

Strong discounts drive consumer excitement

As stormy weather has recently driven up prices of many goods, household budgeting has become more challenging. At Aeon Mall Tan Phu Celadon, 45 year old resident Nguyen Thi Thu Trang in Tan Son Nhi Ward shared that her family’s income has remained unchanged this year while food, transport, and education costs have risen revealing that Aeon offers deep discounts from 20 percent to 90 percent depending on the item so she can save a lot.

Young consumers are also taking advantage of major sales. Le Minh Tri, 23, a tech worker from Binh Duong Ward, was thrilled after purchasing two pairs of branded sneakers during the Shopping Season 2025 campaign for under VND1 million per pair, compared to over two million normally. “Even though my income hasn’t dropped, prices keep rising, so I have to plan carefully,” he noted.

For middle-aged shoppers, cautious spending habits are even more apparent. Resident Pham Thi My Loan, 56, from Trung My Tay Ward, said she always follows promotions closely before Tet. “I usually shop at MM Mega Market because of its fair prices and fresh food. Around the holidays, the savings really add up,” she said.

With consumer spending tightening, Ho Chi Minh City’s end-of-year promotion programs including Shopping Season 2025 in Phase 2 from November 15 to December 31), City Sale, OCOP Week, and mobile markets in industrial zones are reviving market demand. Discounts range from 10 percent to 90 percent, with some products discounted completely.

These campaigns not only make shopping more affordable but also support businesses in maintaining year-end growth. Digital payment platforms like VNPay and Payoo are offering cashback, while Xanh SM is providing 25 percent fare discounts to shopping destinations, promoting cashless payments and digital experiences.

Over 500 domestic and international brands in fashion, cosmetics, and household goods are participating, offering up to 80 percent off and expecting a 30 percent–50 percent increase in customer traffic. The OCOP Regional Specialty and Supply–Demand Connection Week 2025 is the city’s largest trade event of the year, connecting producers and consumers, ensuring affordable Tet goods, and supporting enterprises in expanding transparent supply chains.

Despite higher costs for materials and logistics, many businesses are sacrificing profit margins to maintain stable prices and strengthen consumer confidence. Major retail chains such as Co.opmart, Winmart, GO!, Satra, Aeon, and MM Mega Market have stocked up early, increasing reserves by 20–50 percent over last year to keep prices steady for Tet ( the Lunar New Year)2026.

At the same time, businesses are upgrading product designs, offering more premium and gift items to meet growing demand from middle- and upper-income consumers. Ly Kim Chi, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association, emphasized: “Vietnamese products are gaining an advantage as consumers favor domestic goods with attractive packaging, high quality, clear origins, and food safety assurance.”

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, the market stabilization program for the Lunar New Year 2026 includes 12 essential food categories along with cosmetics and daily necessities. About 8,000 tons of rice, 5,000 tons of pork, 5,500 tons of poultry, 23 million eggs, 1,400 tons of sugar, 1,100 tons of cooking oil, 800 tons of processed food, and 10,000 tons of fruits and vegetables are expected to be supplied every Tet month.

Deputy Director Nguyen Nguyen Phuong noted that in the first ten months of 2025, total retail sales and service revenue in the city reached VND809 trillion, up nearly 15 percent year-on-year, signaling steady recovery in consumer demand. From now until year’s end, the Department aims to link stimulus programs with market regulation, ensure consumer rights, simplify promotion procedures, and propose breakthrough policies to enhance trade and market vitality.

According to Deputy Director Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, Ho Chi Minh City is laying the foundation for a vibrant year-end shopping season that stimulates purchasing power, drives trade and service growth, and ensures market stability setting the stage for a prosperous Lunar New Year 2026.

By Thi Hong - Translated by Anh Quan