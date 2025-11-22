1,500 Vietnamese currency artifacts exhibited in Ho Chi Minh City

This morning, the exhibition “Vietnamese Currency – A Journey Along the Flow of National History” officially opened at the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Branch Region 2 at 8 Vo Van Kiet Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s Saigon Ward.

Leaders of the State Bank of Vietnam and leaders of Ho Chi Minh City at the exhibition

Attending the opening ceremony were Governor of the SBV Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung, along with former leaders of the SBV from various periods.

Organized by SBV Branch Region 2, the event aims to introduce to the public representative artifacts of Vietnamese currency across different historical stages, closely tied to the nation’s development.

Governor of the SBV Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong (first, L) and visitors at the exhibition

Visitors at the exhibition

The exhibition showcases more than 1,500 artifacts dating from 1875 to the present, including Indochina banknotes, Cu Ho (old Ho Chi Minh) banknotes, resistance currency, treasury notes, ration coupons, coins, and polymer banknotes. Each coin and banknote reflects images of the country, its people, culture, and spirit, collectively forming a broad narrative of the nation’s historical journey — the history of a resilient, modest, yet proud Vietnam.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director Vo Minh Tuan of SBV Branch Region 2 stated that the exhibition “Vietnamese Currency – A Journey Along the Flow of National History” is an activity honoring the history of currency, a journey inseparable from national sovereignty, the will of self-reliance, and the spirit of independence of the Vietnamese people.

Within the framework of the exhibition, in addition to stories about the history of Vietnamese currency through different eras, visitors are also introduced to the traditional banking space and the digitized Ho Chi Minh cultural space. Through interactive screens, the public has the opportunity to gain deeper insight into the history of the formation and development of Vietnam’s banking system, along with valuable lessons on the ideology, ethics, and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh.

According to Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung, the exhibition not only conveys the story of a difficult period marked by solidarity and efforts to overcome hardship, but also helps younger generations better understand the history of Vietnamese currency. Through this, they gain greater appreciation for the struggles and dedication of their forefathers, and learn to value labor, peace, stability, and the development of the nation today.

The exhibition is held on the ground floor of the SBV Branch Region 2 headquarters, at 8 Vo Van Kiet Street. It is open free of charge on weekends from November 22, 2025, until the end of April 2026, for visitors aged 14 and above.

By Nhung Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan