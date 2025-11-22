Business

Forum debates industrial zone infrastructure development investment

The 2025 Investment Legal Support Forum- ILS Forum 2025, themed “Industrial Zone Infrastructure Development Investment: Legal Updates and Implementation Recommendations,” was opened on November 21 in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), in collaboration with the Vietnam International Arbitration Center (VIAC), organized this event.

Deputy Director of ITPC Cao Thi Phi Van speaks at the event.

Deputy Director of ITPC Cao Thi Phi Van noted that infrastructure investors and manufacturers continue to struggle with land access, investment approval procedures, site clearance, adopting green and integrated industrial park models, and implementing incentives and worker housing.

Agreeing with this assessment, Prof. Dr. Le Hong Hanh, Chairman of VIAC, noted that industrial parks and export processing zones have always been important drivers of economic growth.

Following the merger, Ho Chi Minh City is well-positioned to expand and modernize its industrial zones. Despite this, numerous projects still face numerous obstacles, especially in legal matters.

He expressed hope that this forum would propose practical recommendations, offering strong support to both the investor community and city authorities in removing legal bottlenecks, thereby working toward a safer and more transparent investment environment.

Overview of the event

The forum consisted of two in-depth dialogue sessions, focusing on two major groups of issues, such as investment in technical infrastructure projects within industrial parks and investment in social infrastructure in industrial parks, with a focus on worker housing and social housing.

By Thanh Dung- Translated by Huyen Huong

