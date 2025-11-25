Can Tho City breaks ground on onshore segment of Block B – O Mon gas pipeline

PetroVietnam Southwest Pipeline Operating Company broke ground on the onshore pipeline segment of the Block B – O Mon Gas Pipeline Project on November 25, in O Mon Ward of Can Tho City.

Delegates perform a groundbreaking ceremony for the onshore Block B – O Mon gas pipeline.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho City People’s Committee; leaders of relevant departments and localities; and representatives of the joint venture of PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) and LILAMA 18 JSC.

The Block B – O Mon Gas Pipeline Project, invested by Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group (formerly Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group), has a total investment of roughly US$12 billion for the entire project chain. It plays a critical role in transporting gas from the Southwest offshore fields to the mainland, supplying fuel to O Mon Power Center—with a total capacity of 3,800MW—and supplementing the gas supply for Ca Mau Gas–Power–Fertilizer Complex.

The scale of the Block B – O Mon gas pipeline project chain

The pipeline extends more than 431 kilometers, including 330 kilometers offshore and 102 kilometers onshore, running through Ca Mau, An Giang, and Can Tho.

So far, land clearance for the onshore segment has reached 98 percent, with about 83 kilometers of cleared land already handed over to the contractor.

Construction of the onshore Block B – O Mon gas pipeline

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Mr. Tran Thanh Hai, General Director of PetroVietnam Southwest Pipeline Operating Company, said the project aims to be ready to receive first gas in August 2027. This is a major challenge, he noted, requiring intense focus and decisive action from all participating parties.

Can Tho Vice Chairman Vuong Quoc Nam speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Commending the investor and contractors for their commitment, Vice Chairman Vuong Quoc Nam affirmed that this is a strategically important energy infrastructure project, not only for Can Tho City but for the entire Mekong Delta region. He stressed that the city is committed to providing all necessary support to ensure the project proceeds on schedule and delivers effective results.

He also called on authorities in related localities to continue close coordination and accelerate compensation and land clearance efforts to complete the infrastructure required for construction.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Thuy Doan