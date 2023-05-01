Vietnam’s Fortune, Potential: from depth of history to present position

The statement was made by Former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs who is also former Vietnamese Ambassador to the US, Pham Quang Vinh at a talk with the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day.

After four decades of renewing, building the law-governed state, reforming institutions and integrating, Vietnam has caught the changes to serve the development of the country. Many leading groups and multinational corporations, especially the largest economies in the world presented at Vietnam.

Vietnam's GDP increased by twofold after ten years, from US$200 billion to US$400 billion, and set a new record of over US$730 billion in 2022.

Vietnam has sustainable cooperative relations with countries

Regarding relations between Vietnam and the US, he said that the relations between the two countries have grown enormously from 1995 to the present.

Relations between the United States and Vietnam entered a new era in 2013 with the establishment of the U.S.-Vietnam comprehensive partnership, bringing efficiencies to the two sides and meeting the aspirations of the two nations.

Vietnam and the US have many high-level exchanges to further develop the deeper comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership on the basis of the principles of equality and mutual benefit, mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, and non-interference in each other's internal affairs.

Especially, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong paid an official visit to the US at the invitation of the administration of President Barack Obama in 2015. General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s official visit to the US is of historical significance in broadening bilateral ties.

Relations between the two countries have also developed in all fields, including business, trade, national defense and security, education and training, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and cooperation US in the settlement of war consequences.

Statistics show the bilateral trade turnover between Vietnam and the US in 1995 was at US$450 million, and by 2021 it increased to more than US$100 billion, 248 times higher. In 2022, the Vietnam-US trade value exceeded US$123 billion.

The diplomatic sector has inherited and applied the Ho Chi Minh diplomatic thought while consistently implementing the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, multi-lateralisation, diversification, proactive and active international integration, and being a reliable friend and partner, as well as an active and responsible member of the international community.

The 13th National Party Congress devised the socio-economic development strategy for 2030, with a vision to 2045, which targets that by 2030, Vietnam will have become a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income and by 2045 a developed and high-income country.

In order to achieve the aspiration to be a prosperous Vietnam, the country needs to focus on developing science and technology, strengthening green development, promoting sustainable development and digital transformation, improving the investment environment, adjusting policies, Continuing to implement three breakthroughs of policy, infrastructure and human resource in the economic development strategy.