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Over VND3.1 trillion proposed for investment in Vung Tau Int'l Passenger Port

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The Vung Tau International Passenger Port project, with a total investment of nearly VND3.15 trillion (US$119.7 million), is expected to contribute to elevating cruise tourism in the Southern region.

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Perspective rendering of the Vung Tau International Passenger Port

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City has recently announced a portfolio of approximately 250 projects calling for investment in the 2026–2030 period. Notably, the Vung Tau International Passenger Port project, with a total investment of nearly VND3.15 trillion (US$119.7 million), is regarded as a key highlight aimed at elevating cruise tourism in the Southern region.

According to the investment promotion list, within the seaport and logistics sector, Ho Chi Minh City has put forward six projects, including port terminals, an international passenger port, and logistics centers. Among these, the Vung Tau International Passenger Port stands out as a strategic initiative expected to create momentum for the development of cruise tourism while enhancing regional connectivity.

The project is planned to cover an area of approximately 73.24 hectares, comprising a passenger terminal, parking facilities, an internal transport system, green spaces, and technical infrastructure. The port area will feature a 420-meter-long berth capable of accommodating passenger vessels of up to 225,000 GT, while the marina is expected to have a capacity of around 280 yachts.

In addition, the project includes an access bridge system, anchorage areas, safety corridors, and a turning basin connected to the Vung Tau–Thi Vai fairway, along with various marine-based service and recreational facilities.

Regarding sectors prioritized for investment attraction, the city encourages projects aligned with its development orientation toward 2030, with a vision to 2045. Priority is given to high-tech industries, innovation, the digital economy, and the sharing economy, as well as green and circular economic models.

In the services and tourism sector, Ho Chi Minh City aims to develop tourism in tandem with cultural industries, entertainment, and high-end hospitality. At the same time, the city seeks to attract investment in synchronized tourism infrastructure, foster the formation of regionally linked tourism products, and enhance its appeal to both domestic and international visitors.

By Thanh Huy – Translated by Kim Khanh

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