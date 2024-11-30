Vietnam’s esports team claims Asian silver in Arena of Valor

Vietnam earned silver from the Asian Esports Games 2024 (AEG) on November 29 in Thailand.

Vietnamese players on the stage for the silver of the AEG 2024's Arena of Valor event on November 29 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo of VIRESA)

The team lost 1-4 to the host side in the men's Arena of Valor (AoV) event at the Indoor Stadium Hua Mak in Bangkok.

Appreciating players' efforts, Do Viet Hung, chairman of the Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA), said that what the team learnt from the Asian competition would help them achieve better results in the upcoming events. One of them was the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand next year.

Currently teams are competing in eFootball competition. The Vietnamese representative is Nguyen Anh Nhat who plays against competitors from Indonesia, Brunei Darussalam, Turkmenistan and Bangladesh in Group B.

Another event is the Mobile Legend: Bang Bang (MLBB).

Winners of the MLBB and AoV will walk away with US$3,000 while two runners-up receive US$2,000 and US$1,000, respectively.

The champion of eFootball will bag US$1,500, runners-up will earn US$1,000 and $500.

The AEG, which features nearly 200 athletes from 29 countries and regions, will close on December 2.

