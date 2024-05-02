Vietnamese workers to have four days off for National Day 2024

Workers nationwide will have a total of four days off from August 31 to September 3 on the occasion of National Day.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh approved a proposal of the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs previously submitted a proposal on letting workers enjoy a break of four days from August 31 to September 3 for the upcoming National Day (September 2).

Agencies, departments, organizations, and enterprises that do not have regular weekend breaks must arrange work based on their plans during the holidays to ensure the fulfillment of their tasks and serve the people.

Regarding employees who are not civil servants, or public employees, employers can choose their days off on Sunday, September 1, or Tuesday, September 3.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh