Upcoming general election signals political stability: Ambassador

Vietnamese Ambassador in Angola Duong Chinh Chuc (Photo: The Courtesy of the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola)

Vietnam’s upcoming election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure demonstrates the country’s political stability and commitment to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy, according to Vietnamese Ambassador in Angola Duong Chinh Chuc.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent ahead of the March 15 election, the ambassador said over the past five years, the 15th NA has successfully fulfilled its historic mission, guiding the country through the post-pandemic recovery and accelerating socio-economic development.

He noted that during its tenure, the NA demonstrated its role as the highest representative body of the people and the highest organ of state power through lawmaking, supreme oversight, and decisions on major national issues.

Meanwhile, People’s Councils at all levels represented voters in their localities and supervised policies affecting livelihoods. They also adapted swiftly to administrative restructuring and the merger of administrative units, ensuring continuity and quality in governance.

These achievements have laid an important foundation for further consolidating socialist democracy in the coming term, the ambassador said.

On the external front, the diplomat highlighted the growing effectiveness of Vietnam’s parliamentary diplomacy. The NA approved a number of key international treaties and agreements, contributing to the expansion and deepening of strategic and comprehensive partnerships with many countries and international organisations.

Vietnam has also actively engaged in major multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), helping enhance the country’s voice and standing in the international arena.

He cited the participation of a Vietnamese delegation led by Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh at the 147th Assembly of the IPU in Luanda in October 2023 as a clear example of Vietnam’s active engagement in parliamentary diplomacy.

Regarding overseas Vietnamese communities, including those in Angola and other African countries, Chuc said the NA has strengthened legal frameworks to protect citizens abroad and facilitate their integration into host societies while maintaining close ties with the homeland.

The ambassador also described the decision to hold the election about two months earlier than usual as a timely and sound political move. Following the orientations and development goals set by the Communist Party of Vietnam at its 14th National Congress in January, the early election will enable the swift consolidation of the state leadership apparatus at both central and local levels.

According to him, this step is particularly important as Vietnam transitions to a two-tier local administration model and continues to streamline the administrative system. Newly elected legislative bodies must possess sufficient authority and capacity to accompany and supervise these reforms.

Holding the election early will ensure continuity in leadership and avoid potential governance gaps during a critical transition period. From a diplomatic perspective, the stability and consistency of Vietnam’s political system also send a positive signal to international partners and the global community.

Looking ahead, Chuc said the new legislature will face increasing expectations as Vietnam strives to become a developing country with a modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030, and a developed, high-income country by 2045.

He stressed that elected representatives must not only reflect the aspirations of voters but also shape national policies, especially in the context of deep international integration.

In addition, the ambassador emphasised that parliamentary diplomacy is emerging as an important complement to state and people-to-people diplomacy. Strengthening relations with African parliaments and participating more actively in global parliamentary forums could help Vietnam promote cooperation and support sustainable development.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming election will be successfully held, noting that each vote represents the trust and mandate of the Vietnamese people for the new NA and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term.

VNA