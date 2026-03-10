Party leader receives President and CEO of US’s GE Vernova

Vietnam always values and creates favorable conditions for US energy corporations to invest and operate in the country while contributing to the development of bilateral ties, said Party leader To Lam.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam (right) receives Scott Strazik, President and CEO of GE Vernova, in Hanoi on March 9, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam received Scott Strazik, President and CEO of US energy equipment firm GE Vernova, in Hanoi on March 9.

General Secretary To Lam welcomed Scott Strazik’s Vietnam visit and highly appreciated the company’s investment and business results in Vietnam, noting its practical contributions to the country’s strong development as well as to the Vietnam – US relationship.

He affirmed that Vietnam regards the US as one of its most important partners and expressed the desire for bilateral cooperation to continue developing in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, in which cooperation in economy, trade, investment, science and technology, and innovation remains a key driving force and a model of mutually beneficial international cooperation.

General Secretary To Lam also recalled his positive impressions at his meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House during his visit to the US to attend the inaugural session of the Gaza Board of Peace. During that meeting, both sides had substantive discussions and agreed on orientations for further developing bilateral relations in the coming period.

He emphasised that Vietnam always values and creates favourable conditions for US energy corporations to invest and operate in the country, bringing tangible benefits to the people and businesses of both nations while contributing to the development of bilateral ties.

He welcomed GE Vernova for organising the annual “Future Energy Leadership” conference in Vietnam with many practical topics. He also stressed that Vietnam is ready to serve as a bridge and gateway for cooperation between GE Vernova and countries in the region, particularly ASEAN.

The General Secretary highlighted the crucial importance of energy for Vietnam’s breakthrough development goals and proposed that GE Vernova continue leveraging its potential and extensive experience to deepen cooperation with Vietnam in energy infrastructure, technology, and human resource development. He noted that the company could become an important partner in implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No. 70 on national energy security through 2030, with a vision to 2045.

For his part, Scott Strazik congratulated General Secretary To Lam on his re-election and the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, expressing his honour at being received during his first visit to Vietnam in his capacity as President of GE Vernova.

He shared his satisfaction with the cooperation achievements and the strong growth of GE Vernova in Vietnam over the past 30 years, which he said provides an important foundation for developing new strategic ideas and cooperation projects in the future.

He also stressed that the vision of Vietnam’s leadership, along with the country’s open policy environment and impressive economic growth, has been a major inspiration for the company. As a result, GE Vernova chose Vietnam as the first Asian country to host its annual energy conference, gathering more than 100 leaders from the world’s leading energy corporations. This event, he noted, marks the beginning of a new stage in GE Vernova’s cooperation with Vietnam and the region.

Scott Strazik affirmed that his firm is always ready to serve as a bridge between businesses and governments of the two countries, accompanying Vietnam not only in ensuring energy security but also in achieving its broader socio-economic development goals.

