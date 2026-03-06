PM receives EU Ambassadors, Chargé d'affaires in Vietnam

PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that the EU and its member states are top priority partners in Vietnam's foreign policy, and the establishment of a new framework reflects the increasingly high level of political trust and creates momentum for expanding cooperation in all fields.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks during his meeting with EU diplomats on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with 20 Ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires of the European Union (EU) and EU member states in Hanoi on March 5, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year of the Horse.

PM Pham Minh Chinh emphasised that the meeting took place in the context that Vietnam has successfully held the 14th National Party Congress, and Vietnam and the EU officially upgraded its relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in the bilateral relations. He affirmed that the EU and its member states are top priority partners in Vietnam's foreign policy, and the establishment of a new framework reflects the increasingly high level of political trust and creates momentum for expanding cooperation in all fields.

The government leader stated that Vietnam's overarching goal in the new period is rapid and sustainable development based on science and technology. Technology, innovation, and digital transformation, while ensuring progress, social equity, environmental protection, and improving the quality of life for the people, are aimed at successfully achieving the country's two 100-year strategic goals.

Regarding Vietnam-EU relations, he expressed satisfaction with the positive development after 35 years of diplomatic relations (1990-2025). The effective implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has contributed to making the EU Vietnam's fourth largest trading partner, while Vietnam is the EU's largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Cooperation in defence and security, climate change, agriculture, justice, science and technology, and environment is also expanding with great potential.PM Chinh proposed both sides continue to strengthen cooperation in a mutually beneficial spirit, effectively implement the EVFTA, promote open and balanced trade, facilitate market access, and ensure the legitimate interests of businesses of both sides.

The PM also requested the EU Ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires to encourage the remaining member states to ratify the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) soon, while strengthening cooperation in the fields of green transition, digital transformation, transport infrastructure, science and technology, and innovation. Vietnam will continue to facilitate visa procedures for citizens of other countries, including the EU, and requested the EU to simplify visa procedures for Vietnamese citizens and grant visa exemptions for Vietnamese diplomatic and official passports.

Regarding the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, he said that Vietnam is aggressively implementing measures to improve the legal framework, control the origin of seafood, monitor fishing vessels, and strictly handle violations. Vietnam is ready to cooperate closely with the inspection team from the European Commission (EC) and requested EU countries to acknowledge Vietnam's efforts, and support the EC's early lifting of the IUU "yellow card," while also supporting Vietnam's development of a modern and sustainable fisheries sector.

On behalf of the EU countries, EU Chargé d'affaires ad interim to Vietnam Rafael De Bustamante thanked PM Chinh for the meaningful meeting, congratulated the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and highly appreciated Vietnam's socio-economic development achievements. He affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of the EU in the Indo-Pacific region and within ASEAN, and emphasised that the EU is a reliable partner of Vietnam and wants to further deepen the partnership with Vietnam in all fields.

The EU Ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires said that the Vietnam-EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework creates great opportunities to promote trade, diversify markets and supply chains, develop the marine economy and essential infrastructure, and are committed to coordinating the effective implementation of the EVFTA and strengthening cooperation in the fields of investment, science and technology, and green growth, which are strengths of the EU.

The EU countries welcomed Vietnam's determination and acknowledged its efforts in combating IUU fishing and expressed their desire for continued cooperation in developing sustainable fisheries. On this occasion, the EU Ambassadors and Chargé d'affaires also requested Vietnam to facilitate and support consular services and the protection of citizens.

PM Pham Minh Chinh welcomed the visits of EU leaders, particularly the European Commissioner for International Partnership, and the organisation of the EU-Vietnam Global Gateway Business and Investment Forum, scheduled to take place on March 24 in Hanoi, considering it an important activity contributing to promoting cooperation for the common benefit and prosperity of both sides.

