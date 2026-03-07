Vietnam always treasures cooperation with Francophone community: FM

As an active and responsible member of the Francophone community, Vietnam will continue contributing to its common efforts to promote peace, stability and sustainable development in member countries and globally.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo. — VNA/VNS Photo

Vietnam always attaches importance to cooperation with the Francophone community, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung told Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo during their talks in Hanoi on March 6.

At the meeting, Le Hoai Trung expressed his pleasure that cooperation between Vietnam and the OIF continues to be strengthened and enhanced, while appreciating the role and contributions of the organisation. He stressed that as an active and responsible member of the Francophone community, Vietnam will continue contributing to its common efforts to promote peace, stability and sustainable development in member countries and globally.

The minister and the secretary-general also discussed the priorities of the Francophone community in the coming period and measures to further promote Vietnam-OIF cooperation.

Le Hoai Trung proposed that the OIF strengthen the economic cooperation pillar, including support for expanding cooperation between Vietnam and other OIF members in science and technology, digital transformation, culture and education. Vietnam is also ready to promote bilateral and trilateral cooperation with them.

For her part, Mushikiwabo congratulated Vietnam on it socio-economic development and international integration achievements, and spoke highly of Vietnam’s role and positive contributions to activities within the Francophone community.

The secretary-general affirmed that she will work with Vietnam and other member states to strengthen collaboration and solidarity in order to promote peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity.

She also pledged to further enhance cooperation with Vietnam, particularly in education and training, sustainable economic development, and economic and trade cooperation with African countries, while expressing hope that more Vietnamese officials will work at the OIF.

Both sides agreed to strengthen coordination in preparing for the upcoming Francophonie Summit in Cambodia, viewing it as an important opportunity to further consolidate solidarity within the community, promote peace and sustainable development, and create new momentum for Francophone cooperation in the region.

Mushikiwabo’s working visit to Vietnam is part of her regional tour to prepare for the summit, which is scheduled to take place this November.

