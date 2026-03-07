International

Vietnam–Japan cooperation strengthened across multiple fields

Permanent Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu received Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Shimada Tomoaki in Ho Chi Minh City on March 7.

Permanent Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (R) receives Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Shimada Tomoaki in Ho Chi Minh City on March 7. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Minh Vu expressed his pleasure at the increasingly substantive and effective development of the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is underpinned by a high level of political trust and has expanded across all areas of cooperation. He underscored the importance of further promoting and deepening the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries amid the current international and regional context.

Permanent Deputy Minister of of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu affirmed that Vietnam consistently regards Japan as one of its leading partners as well as a sincere and reliable friend. He proposed that the Japanese Government, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, continue to further strengthen political trust between the two countries through high-level contacts, delegation exchanges, and engagements at all levels.

This would help create favorable conditions for both sides to continue advancing effective cooperation across various fields, particularly politics, diplomacy, defense and security, science and technology, local-to-local cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, as well as digital transformation and green transition.

Concurring with the assessments and views expressed by Mr. Nguyen Minh Vu, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Shimada Tomoaki emphasized that Japan consistently regards Vietnam as one of its most important partners in implementing its foreign policy in the Asia–Pacific region.

The Japanese Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs expressed his wish and readiness to work closely with Vietnam to further concretize and deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries across all areas of cooperation. In particular, he highlighted the importance of continuing to effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms between the two countries and between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs, such as the Vietnam–Japan Cooperation Committee and the 2+2 Deputy Ministerial Dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense.

He also affirmed that Japan would continue to closely coordinate with Vietnam on regional and international issues, including efforts toward the successful organization of APEC 2027 in Vietnam, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.

