Vietnam, Russia step up cooperation in emergency response, firefighting

Based on the strong political trust between Vietnam and Russia, the Vietnamese Minister of Public Security and the Russian Minister of Emergency Situations have maintained close and fruitful cooperation in recent years.

Vietnamese Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang and Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Aleksandr Kurenkov agreed to step up cooperation in emergency response, firefighting and disaster rescue between the two sides during their talks in Hanoi on Thursday.

At the meeting, Mr. Luong Tam Quang highlighted the growing momentum in Vietnam–Russia relations across politics–diplomacy, security–defence, science–technology, economy, education, transport, culture and people-to-people exchanges, noting that the cooperation has been further strengthened since Party General Secretary To Lam’s official visit to Russia and his attendance at the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War triumph in 2025.

He stressed that Aleksandr Kurenkov’s visit to Vietnam offers an important opportunity for both sides to review cooperation and identify specific measures to further advance ties between the two ministries.

Regarding specialised cooperation, Mr. Luong Tam Quang said that based on the strong political trust between Vietnam and Russia, the two ministries have maintained close and fruitful cooperation in recent years, including regular mutual visits to share experience in early warning and emergency prevention, as well as participation in exhibitions and scientific seminars on firefighting, rescue and disaster response.

The Vietnamese official thanked the Russian ministry for supporting Vietnam’s admission to the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers in 2025 and for regularly inviting Vietnamese delegations to exercises and seminars in Russia. He also appreciated the Russian side’s attendance at the World Police Music Festival in Vietnam last July.

Amid increasingly serious global climate change and disaster risks, the two ministers agreed to step up delegation exchanges at all levels to promote broader and more effective cooperation, particularly in sharing experience in emergency warning and response.

The host suggested the Russian ministry provide documents and technical expertise on the operation of Russia’s early warning command center so that Vietnam could apply relevant experience to its newly-inaugurated fire command center, which began operation in January.

He also called on the Russian side to continue supporting Vietnam in training and capacity-building for firefighting and rescue personnel, as well as in technology transfer and joint production of specialised equipment and vehicles serving firefighting and rescue operations.

Minister of Public Security General Luong Tam Quang meets Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Aleksandr Kurenkov in Hanoi on Thursday.

For his part, Mr. Aleksandr Kurenkov congratulated Vietnam on the success of the 14th National Party Congress, describing it as an important milestone that opens a new development phase with a long-term vision and ambitious goals for the country after four decades of Doi moi (Renewal).

He affirmed that cooperation between his ministry, as well as other Russian law enforcement agencies, and the Vietnamese ministry will remain a pillar of the Vietnam–Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Aleksandr Kurenkov expressed his belief that with strong political commitment and support from high-ranking leaders of both countries, along with close coordination between the countries' ministries and law enforcement agencies, the two sides will continue expanding ties in areas of shared interest and demand, particularly in responding to emergency situations

Both ministers agreed that the two sides will soon organise a joint firefighting and rescue exercise based on a simulated scenario involving a fire and explosion at a key energy facility in Vietnam.



Vietnamplus