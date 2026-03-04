Vietnam opposes use of force against sovereign nations: Spokesperson

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on March 3 reiterated Vietnam’s opposition to the use of force against sovereign nations.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang on March 3 reiterated Vietnam’s opposition to the use of force against sovereign nations while responding to reporters’ questions regarding the recent escalation of severe tensions in the Middle East.

Spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

She noted that Vietnam’s stance was clearly stated on February 28, 2026, saying the country opposes the use of force against sovereign nations, particularly attacks on civilian infrastructure that result in loss of life. Such actions have caused serious damage and continue to threaten the lives, safety, and interests of civilians, including Vietnamese citizens, in the region while destabilising economic activities and undermining peace and stability both regionally and globally.

“Vietnam calls upon all parties involved to act with responsibility, strictly adhere to international law, the United Nations Charter and relevant United Nations resolutions, respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, resume negotiations, and create favourable conditions for dialogue towards resolving all differences through peaceful means, for the sake of the people and for the peace, stability, and development of the region and the world," Ms. Pham Thu Hang remarked.

Vietnamplus