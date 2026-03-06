HCMC hosts 3rd “Czechoslovakia Day” cultural gathering

The third gathering titled “Czechoslovakia Day in Ho Chi Minh City” took place last night, March 5.

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), in coordination with the Vietnam–Czech Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City and the Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City held the event.

Attending the event were Mr. Duong Hoai Nam, Vietnam’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic; Mr. Ngo Hong Chuyen, Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Ho Chi Minh City; Ms. Ha Thanh, President of HUFO; Mr. Jozef Belicky, Mayor of Sala town in the Nitra region of Slovakia; along with representatives of the Czech and Slovak communities living and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

Bui Quang Hai, Chairman of the Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City, speaks at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

In his remarks at the gathering, Chairman of the Vietnam–Slovakia Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh City Bui Quang Hai said that for the city, “Czechoslovakia Day” holds special significance as it helps connect generations who once studied and worked in Czechoslovakia, creates a space for cultural exchange and strengthens mutual understanding and friendship between the people of Ho Chi Minh City and those of the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Ms. Ha Thanh (right), President of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO), presents flowers to Mr. Duong Hoai Nam, Vietnam’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

The Czechoslovak Federal Republic was established on October 28, 1918, and on January 1, 1993, it split into two independent countries, the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic.

Accordingly, most members of the two friendship associations studied and worked in Czechoslovakia between 1956 and 1992.

Therefore, in response to the aspiration of their members, the executive committees of both associations reached an agreement to jointly organize “Czechoslovakia Day in Ho Chi Minh City” starting in 2024.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong