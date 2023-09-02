Vietnamese students win medals at 2023 IOI

All four students from Vietnam excellently won medals at the 35th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2023) which was held in Szeged, Hungary from August 28 to September 4.

Accordingly, a gold medal went to Nguyen Ngoc Dang Khoa, an 11th-grade student of the Natural Science Gifted High School of Hanoi University of Natural Science, Vietnam National University.

Tran Xuan Bach, a 12th-grade student of the Natural Science Gifted High School of Hanoi University of Natural Science, Vietnam National University; and Nguyen Duc Thang, an 11th-grade student of the Hung Vuong High School for the Gifted in Phu Tho Province received silver medals.

Nguyen Quang Minh, a 12th-grade student of the Natural Science Gifted High School of Hanoi University of Natural Science, Vietnam National University took the bronze medal.

The IOI 2023 attracted 351 candidates from 89 countries and territories worldwide. 178 candidates won medals, including 30 gold medals, 58 silver medals, and 90 bronze medals. The organization board also presented certificates of merit to 40 students.

Vietnam is among the top nine countries and territories achieving the highest results in the medal tally after China, the US, Japan, South Korea, and Israel.