Vietnamese students to compete at int’l science, engineering contest in US

Seventeen Vietnamese students will bring their nine projects to compete at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2024, slated for May 11-17 in Los Angeles, the US.

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Pham Ngoc Thuong and students who will take part in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2024 pose for a group photo. (Photo: vtn. vn)

The projects were selected from the 149 entries sent to the National Science and Technology Competition for high school students in the 2023-2024 academic year.

Initiated in 1950, ISEF is the world's largest global science competition for high school students. Each year, it attracts about 1,500 students from over 70 countries and territories around the world who showcase their research results. The competition offers an opportunity for future young scientists to engage in exchanges with their peers and scientists, including Nobel laureates who come to the fair as judges.

Vietnamese students have participated in the contest since 2012 and brought home prizes.

A project of Vietnamese students won a third prize at the Regeneron ISEF 2023, held in Dallas, the US. The project on pharmacological effects on the central nervous system of Litsea cubeba fruit and leaf essential oils, based on a pharmacological network in the Computational Biology and Bioinformatics (CBIO) category, was developed by Nguyen Thi Mai Anh and Nguyen Binh Giang, from the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Science, under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU).

Another project, a quadruped robot model used to assist search and rescue operations in landslide-affected areas by Le Minh Duc and Le Nguyen Trung Kien from Le Hong Phong High School for Gifted Students in Ho Chi Minh City, also earned a Special Award presented by the US Agency for International Development last year.

Vietnamplus