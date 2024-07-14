Vietnamese students obtain three gold medals at Int’l Biology Olympiad 2024

All three Vietnamese high-school students competing at International Biology Olympiad (IBO) 2024 secured medals, with three gold and one silver medals, according to the Ministry of Education and Training.

Vietnamese students participate in the IBO 2024.

The gold medals went to twelfth-grade students namely Dang Tuan Anh of Chu Van An High School in Hanoi; Nguyen Tien Loc of the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Natural Sciences under Vietnam National University, Hanoi; and Nguyen Si Hieu of the Tran Phu High School for Gifted Students in Hai Phong.

Ho Duc Trung, a twelfth-grade student of the Hue National School for the Gifted in Thua Thien-Hue Province won the silver medal.

The Vietnamese team at the International Biology Olympiad 2024

The 35th edition of the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) took place from July 7- 14 in Astana, Kazakhstan with the participation of 320 contestants from 81 countries and territories worldwide. The organization board of the contest presented 28 gold medals, 56 silver medals, and 84 bronze medals.

During the IBO, students spent two days with 6-8 hours per day to participate in Theoretical and Practical Exams.

This year’s achievement is the best performance of the Vietnamese team at the International Biology Olympiad since 2019.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh