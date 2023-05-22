Vietnamese, Slovenian enterprises have many cooperation opportunities

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan received Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Slovenia Tanja Fajon on her working trip in the city. on May 22.

The visit is expected to mark an important milestone in the foundation of good bilateral relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan said that Ho Chi Minh City always considers Slovenia as a potential partner. Although the trade and investment relations are not commensurate with the desires of the two sides, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan believed that enterprises of the two sides will take advantage of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) to access the mutual market, thereby promoting trade exchanges in the coming time.

As for the partner, Ms. Tanja Fajon emphasized that this visit is an opportunity for businesses of the two sides to enhance political understanding and cooperation.

Slovenia is ready to welcome Vietnamese businesses and investors.

Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon believed the potential for cooperation between the two sides in the term of the seaport as many Slovenia companies have had experience in seaport development, and the country has a center for artificial intelligence to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City.

Right after the reception, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan and Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon attended the Slovenia - Vietnam business forum.

Speaking at the forum, Mr. Vo Van Hoan said that Vietnam and Slovenia are both gateways to the EU and ASEAN regions. In addition, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) have been creating new trade exchange and investment opportunities for the businesses of the two countries.

Ho Chi Minh City always considers Slovenia as an important potential partner in the context of the city heading to a smart, modern industrial and service city and a center of economy, finance, trade, science and technology and culture of Southeast Asia.

HCMC desires to learn experience in smart city construction and operation from the partner and call on investors and large corporations to do business in the field of digital transformation in the city.

Vice Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan hoped that the forum would be a good opportunity for sectors and businesses of the two sides to exchange experiences and seek new cooperation opportunities in the field of digital transformation.

The city pledged to improve the investment environment and facilitate foreign investors in the city, including Slovenian enterprises.

According to Ms.Tanja Fajon, there are a lot of cooperation potentialities between Vietnam and Slovenia in the fields of transportation, information technology - IT, infrastructure, space technology, agriculture, energy and water. In October, the two countries are likely to sign a bilateral economic cooperation agreement.