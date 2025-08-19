Vietnamese President hosts welcome ceremony for Bhutanese King

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet hosted a red-carpet welcome ceremony for King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan, who are on a state visit to Vietnam.

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet hosted a red-carpet welcome ceremony in Hanoi on August 19 for King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck of Bhutan, who are on a state visit to Vietnam from August 18 to 22.

The ceremonial welcome included a military honour guard inspection, the playing of both countries' national anthems, and the presentation of flower bouquets by local children.

Following the ceremony, President Luong Cuong and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck held talks, discussing orientations for future cooperation.

State President Luong Cuong and King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan review the guard of honour in Hanoi on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

This is the first state visit to Vietnam by the King and Queen of Bhutan since the two countries established diplomatic relations in 2012, marking an important milestone in bilateral relations. It demonstrates the importance Bhutan attaches to the friendship and cooperation with Vietnam, as well as to the latter's role and stature in the region. The visit also exemplifies Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification of external relations for peace, cooperation, and development.

Both sides have enjoyed a strong friendship since the establishment of diplomatic ties. Vietnam has consistently valued its relations with Bhutan, regarding the latter as a pioneer in pursuing green growth and maintaining high “happiness” indicators. Meanwhile, Bhutan considers Vietnam a priority partner for strengthening relations with and is keen to learn from Vietnam’s development experience.

State President Luong Cuong and his spouse Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet welcome the the Bhutanese royal couple. (Photo: VNA)

High-ranking leaders from both countries have regularly exchanged congratulatory messages on important national anniversaries and maintain mutual visits at all levels. The countries' appointment of ambassadors shortly after establishing diplomatic ties gave strong momentum to bilateral cooperation.

Tourism is seen as a highlight of bilateral relations, with an increasing number of Vietnamese travellers drawn to Bhutan, known for its pristine landscapes, Buddhist heritage, and Gross National Happiness, and Bhutanese visitors showing growing interest in Vietnam’s people, heritage, and scenic attractions.

While investment and trade cooperation remains modest, more and more Vietnamese businesses are coming to operate in Bhutan. Vietnam currently maintains one registered investment project in the field of interior design and construction in Bhutan.

Both countries recognise significant untapped potential for enhanced cooperation in agriculture, tourism, culture, education, science and technology, digital transformation, and green development.

At multilateral forums, they have maintained close coordination and mutual support, particularly within the UN, ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), as well as in regional and international issues of mutual concerns.

