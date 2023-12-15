Vietnamese PM receives Director of Harvard Vietnam Program

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) receives Mr. Thomas J.Vallely

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hoped that Harvard University and its professors and scientists would strengthen cooperation in the fields of policy dialogue and education and training, contributing to promoting the effective implementation of the Joint Declaration on Upgrade Vietnam - United States relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

The PM said clearly that Vietnam has a consistent viewpoint is that rapid and sustainable development based on science and technology, innovation and digital transformation; On the other hand, science-technology cooperation and innovation are a new pillar and top priority in Vietnam-US relations.

At the meeting with Mr. Thomas J.Vallely, Prime Minister Chinh spoke about major development orientations, socio-economic growth and some strategic areas that Vietnam is focusing on developing and promoting international cooperation including the development of semiconductor chip industry, research, development and application of artificial intelligence while the country is building infrastructure, especially energy infrastructure and digital infrastructure. He added that Vietnam is taking heed of renewable energy development and green transformation.

The Prime Minister proposed Mr. Thomas J.Vallely who founded the Harvard Vietnam Program in 1989, and established the Fulbright School in Ho Chi Minh City in 1994 and the Harvard University's Vietnam Program to continue advising on socio-economic development policies and building appropriate policy dialogue activities.

Moreover, PM Chinh suggested Mr. Thomas J. Valleyly and the Vietnam Program at Harvard University provide specific recommendations to develop the above strategic areas in addition to cooperation and support for Vietnam in human resource training and connecting partners and investors in semiconductors and AI to Vietnam.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan