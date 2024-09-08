Vietnamese NA Chairman begins official visit to Russia

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man is welcomed at the Vnukovo International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

The NA Chairman and delegation were welcomed at the airport by First Vice Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Ivan Ivanovich Melnikov, Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi, the Vietnamese Embassy's staff, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia.

The visit, the first by Man in his capacity as the NA Chairman and the first by a key Vietnamese leader this year, follows Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Vietnam in June. It aims to concretize the Joint Statement on deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership, on the basis of the 30-year achievements of implementing the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Vietnam and Russia, helping to promote and strengthen the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership in general and the close ties between the Vietnamese NA, and the State Duma and the Federation Council of Federal Assembly of Russia in particular.

It also expects to realize cooperation agreements reached in the phone talks between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and President Vladimir Putin on August 8.

Man is scheduled to hold talks with the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Victorovich Volodin. The two leaders will also co-chair the third session of the Vietnam-Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee.

The Vietnamese top legislator will also hold talks with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly Valentina of the Russian Federation Ivanovna Matviyenko and sign a new cooperation agreement between the Vietnamese NA and the Federation Council.

His agenda includes meetings with high-ranking leaders of the Russian State and major political parties. He will also receive leaders from regions of Russia that have cooperation ties with Vietnam, representatives from the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association, and veterans who fought in Vietnam.

Vietnamplus