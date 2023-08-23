SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Vietnamese, Laotian artists join circus performance celebrating National Day

The first Vietnam-Laos circus gala 2023 will be held by Vietnam Circus Arts and Vaudeville Secondary School at Hoa Binh Theater in HCMC’s District 10 on September 1-3.
A performance of the circus gala

The special circus performance will be performed by nearly 30 Vietnamese and Laotian artists who are studying at the Vietnam Circus Arts and Vaudeville Secondary School.

The event is one of the cultural and entertaining events that will be held all around the city to mark the National Day (September 2).

Artists will perform special circus acts such as juggling, spinning, swinging, and high-wire balancing, which promise to provide young audiences with unforgettable thrills.

There will be performances of animals to foster children’s love, empathy, and respect for animals.

Some circus acts to be performed at the gala:

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh

