Vietnamese, Lao capital cities eye stronger friendship, cooperation

Vice Chairwoman of the Hanoi People's Council Phung Thi Hong Ha held talks with Vice Chairwoman of Laos Vientiane capital People's Council Lamphoy Siakkhachanh in Hanoi on December 12.

Participants at the talks (Photo: VNA)

Ha briefed Lao guests on Hanoi’s socio-economic development, saying that based on the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples of Vietnam and Laos, Hanoi always gives priority to developing cooperative relations with Lao localities, especially Vientiane capital city.

She suggested the two sides consider cooperation directions in the time to come, focusing on increasing meetings and all-level delegation exchange, supporting each other in personnel training and improving the quality of human resources, enhancing mechanisms for periodically exchanging information and sharing experience in developing legal documents and supervision work.

Siakkhachanh congratulated Hanoi on its socio-economic development achievements in recent times, expressing her hope that the People’s Council of Hanoi will share its experience with Vientiane in appraising and supervising the implementation of large investment projects, and building legal documents.

After the talks, the two sides will continue to prioritize promoting the friendship and cooperation towards further deepening the achieved cooperation results, and expanding new cooperation contents and forms.

Ha hoped that the results reached during the talks will facilitate specific cooperation programs and projects between the two People’s Councils in the coming time.

On the occasion, the two sides signed a cooperation agreement for the 2023 – 2025 period.

