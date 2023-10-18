Vietnamese language class opens in Netherlands

A Vietnamese language class for overseas Vietnamese community in the Netherlands has started the 2023-2024 school year, aiming to meet the community’s demand to learn the language and promote the nation's cultural identity in the European country.

Speaking at the event held at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Netherlands on October 15, Ambassador Ngo Huong Nam hailed teachers and learners’ efforts in teaching and learning the mother tongue and shared with the class the latest policies of the Party, State, Government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) to assist overseas Vietnamese to learn the language. Accordingly, September 8 has been designated as the day for Vietnamese language appreciation for communities abroad.

The ambassador highlighted the significance of maintaining the teaching and learning of Vietnamese as the language is a special bond connecting overseas Vietnamese, particularly young generation, and their roots.

Besides, the language also plays a crucial role in introducing the national cultural identity to international friends. Especially, the number of Vietnamese language foreign learners has increased as they choose the S-shaped country to live and work, he added.

However, Vietnamese language teaching and learning abroad is facing challenges due to a lack of skilled teachers and facilities. Therefore, the embassy will continue to ask the MOFA, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese and relevant units to introduce measures to promote Vietnamese language study movement abroad.

The Vietnamese language class in the Netherlands was started in 2017, gathering once a week at the Embassy's building. Learners are of various age groups, from children to students and foreigners married to Vietnamese.

Vietnamese language lessons for overseas Vietnamese (OVs), especially young people, have been growing in popularity.

For more than 5.3 million overseas Vietnamese living in more than 130 countries and territories worldwide, the Vietnamese language is a means for them to preserve their traditional culture and establish themselves while integrating in the local communities. The language is also a bridge to connect OVs all over the world with their motherland.