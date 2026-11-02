Domestic and international companies to participate in AgroViet 2026 in Hanoi

More than 100 domestic and international companies will participate in AgroViet 2026 in Hanoi, featuring agricultural machinery, equipment and technologies from China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and ASEAN countries.

Agritrade Director Nguyen Minh Tien speaks at the press brief this morning. Photo: SGGP

Companies from China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and other countries will bring agricultural machinery and equipment to Vietnam for display.

From November 12 to 15 in Hanoi, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment will organize the AgroViet 2026 International Agricultural Fair. The Trade Promotion Center for Agriculture ( Agritrade) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced this news at a press briefing on the morning of November 2.

Agritrade Director Nguyen Minh Tien said more than 250 booths from over 100 domestic and foreign companies will take part in the event, including many businesses from China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and ASEAN member states.

Foreign exhibitors will showcase agricultural machinery and equipment, fertilizers, seeds, crop protection products, livestock and aquaculture equipment, greenhouse materials and agricultural packaging. A dedicated international exhibition area focusing on agricultural machinery, equipment and supplies, post-harvest processing technologies and environmental protection equipment will cover more than 1,000 square meters.

A new feature of AgroViet 2026 will be a display area highlighting scientific and technological products as well as innovative startup enterprises. The Trade Promotion Center for Agriculture forecasts that the four-day fair will attract around 20,000 visitors and business participants.

As part of the event, a domestic and international agricultural supply-demand connectivity conference is scheduled to take place on the afternoon of November 12 in Hanoi.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan