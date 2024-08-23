Vietnamese community helps to strengthen HCMC-Hungary relations

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao shared that the Vietnamese community in Hungary enjoys a stable life and is highly regarded by the local authorities.

Delegates offer incense to President Ho Chi Minh at the headquarters of the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary.

On the evening of August 22 (local time), a delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, led by Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, visited and met with the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary before concluding their working visit to the country.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Bich Thao, Vietnam's Ambassador to Hungary, along with embassy officials and staff, welcomed the delegation. Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao shared that the Vietnamese community in Hungary enjoys a stable life and is highly regarded by the local authorities.

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai presents a souvenir to Ambassador Nguyen Thi Bich Thao.

Beyond contributing to the host country's economic development, the Vietnamese community in Hungary maintains strong ties to their homeland, actively participating in movements initiated by Vietnam and serving as an important bridge in fostering the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Hungary.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai stated that the delegation's visit aimed to enhance connections and promote cooperation in trade, investment, urban development, culture, high technology, and innovation between HCMC and Hungarian partners, thereby contributing to implementing and deepening the Vietnam-Hungary Comprehensive Partnership.

HCMC leaders visit and work at the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary.

Via the working visit, HCMC leaders also sought to mobilize Hungary's resources to accelerate the city's development, especially in the successful implementation of the National Assembly's Resolution No.98 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for the city's development.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai highlighted that HCMC has the strongest ties with the overseas Vietnamese community of any locality in the country. In addition to the cooperative activities between Vietnam's ministries, sectors, and localities and Hungary, the Vietnamese community in Hungary plays a vital role in fostering cooperation, promoting the image of Vietnam and its people, connecting communities, and preserving the nation's cultural identity.

He noted that the support of the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary is essential for both local residents and the overseas Vietnamese community to stabilize their lives and effectively contribute to the development of HCMC-Hungary relations, as well as Vietnam-Hungary relations overall.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai called on the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary to continue supporting and strengthening the friendly cooperation between HCMC and localities in Hungary. He also emphasized the need for close collaboration with Hungarian authorities to help the Vietnamese community integrate well into the local society.

The delegation of HCMC takes a souvenir photo with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Hungary.

The Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee affirmed that HCMC is willing to provide strong support to the embassy, ensuring it successfully fulfills the political tasks and responsibilities entrusted by the Party and the State.

The Vietnamese community in Hungary, which numbers over 6,000 and continues to grow, primarily lives, works, and studies in Budapest and nearby areas. Vietnamese workers in Hungary are mainly employed in agriculture, food processing, and construction. Hungary offers approximately 200 scholarships annually to Vietnamese students.

By Song Huong – Translated by Thuy Doan