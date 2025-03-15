Vietnamese, Cambodian naval forces conduct 78th joint naval patrol

The Vietnam People’s Navy and the Royal Cambodian Navy successfully concluded the 78th joint patrol in the historical waters of the two countries on March 13-14.

Vietnamese ship 251 of Navy Team 512 under Brigade 127, Naval Region 5 of the Vietnam People's Navy joins the exercise.

Vietnamese ship 251 of Navy Team 512 under Brigade 127, Naval Region 5 of the Vietnam People's Navy, and Ship 1142 from the Naval Base of the Royal Cambodian Navy participated in the event.

During the exercise, the two sides performed greeting procedures at sea, exchanged information, conducted international signal information, and implemented the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea (CUES).

Vietnamese and Cambodian naval forces perform greeting procedures at sea.

They also joined search and rescue exercises and raised awareness among both nations' fishermen to comply with maritime laws and regulations when exploiting marine resources, not infringing in foreign waters.

The joint maritime patrol contributed to maintaining marine security and order in the area, a peaceful and stable environment in the historical waters of the two countries, and strengthening cooperative relationships, understanding, and mutual trust between the two navies.

By Thanh Nhon—Translated by Kim Khanh