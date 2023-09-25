Vietnamese, Cambodian border guards forces coordinate in border management

Accordingly, the Border Guard Command of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and representatives from the three border protection forces of Cambodia's Ratanakiri province discussed measures to ensure security, protect and manage border areas, and combat cross-border crimes during their talks on September 25.

The two sides discussed the border security situation and border management recently while proposing orientations and measures to jointly manage and protect the border in the coming time, towards a common borderline of peace, friendship, and cooperation for mutual development between the two countries.

The two sides agreed to continue implementing the memorandum of understanding among the border protection forces, focusing on maintaining coordination and border protection management in accordance with agreements, protocols, and press releases of the two governments and related agreements.

They will also strengthen the exchange of information related to border protection and management tasks, and effectively prevent crimes, especially drug and human trafficking, violations of border regulations, and illegal immigration and border crossing.

Speaking at the talks, Major General Tran Tien Hai, Commander of the Border Guard Command of Gia Lai province, stated that in the coming time, the agency will continue to direct local border posts to proactively develop plans to collaborate with Cambodian border protection forces, increase the frequency of joint patrols along demarcated border sections. This contributes to maintaining border security and stability, preventing conflicts and disputes; and strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries, Hai stressed.

On this occasion, the Border Guard Command of Gia Lai presented US$50,000 to the representatives of the three Cambodian border protection forces to help them build command offices, and purchase necessary equipment for their work.