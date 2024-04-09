Vietnamese, Aussie universities sign cooperation agreement on AI research

Vietnam National University and Deakin University in Victoria, Australia signed a memorandum of cooperation on research and training in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and a number of other fields on April 8.

Accordingly, the two sides will simultaneously implement many areas of cooperation, including training and research in community health, biotechnology, advanced manufacturing, digital transformation, agriculture, environment, sustainable development, and climate change adaptation; develop short-term training programs on university management and public administration for leaders and managers of universities, state agencies, and businesses.

According to Associate Professor Dr. Vu Hai Quan, Director of Vietnam National University – HCMC, in the coming time, both universities will focus on enhancing the development of joint research projects in the field of AI and information technology. Specifically, the two sides will research and develop AI applications to address major issues in healthcare, agriculture, public administration management, and smart city construction in Vietnam, contributing to a plan to implement the program ‘Developing AI Applications in HCMC in the 2020-2030 Period’.

Deakin University has improved its position in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, climbing 12 places from 277 to 265 and confirming its place in the top 1 percent of universities worldwide.

The university is ranked the no. 1 Sport Science School in the world with the ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Sport Science Schools and Departments 2022, the world's top 5 for education and education research, top 16 universities in the world for Nursing.

In addition, Deakin University is a global leader ranked in the top 1 percent in a number of study areas, including computer science and information systems, communication and media studies, engineering, social humanities, accounting and finance, life sciences and medicine, business and management studies, and architecture.

By Thanh Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh