Vietnamese artists honored at Asia Pacific Arts Festival 2024

Vietnamese artists win three awards at the 2024 Asia Pacific Arts Festival held from October 19 to 20 in Singapore.

The Gold Plus went to People’s Artist Le Ngoc while the two gold prizes were presented to Meritorious Artists Nguyen Van Hai and Pham Thi Hong.

In addition, dancers from the Le Ngoc Theater were awarded a commemorative award for their outstanding supporting dance performance.

International artists and audiences are impressed by Vietnamese artists’ performances raising awareness of preserving cultural heritage and the origins of culture.

The Asia Pacific Arts Festival aims to promote harmony, peace, and global friendship through diversified cultural exchange, workshops, and performing arts. It has been successfully held since 2013 and has brought together artists, performers, and audiences from countries such as Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Cambodia.

By Thu Ha – Translated by Kim Khanh