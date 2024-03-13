Vietnam welcomes Denmark's renewable projects: Deputy PM

Vietnam always rolls out the red carpet for projects that lay the foundation for the development of the renewable energy industry, helping the Government complete policies and the investment environment in the sector, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha said today.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha hosts a reception for Deputy Head of Mission of the Danish Embassy in Vietnam Mette Ekeroth and President and CEO of Vestas Group Anders Runevad in Hanoi on March 13. (Photo: VNA)

He made the statement while hosting a reception for Deputy Head of Mission of the Danish Embassy in Vietnam Mette Ekeroth and President and CEO of Vestas Group Anders Runevad.



Highlighting the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries as well as Denmark’s support for Vietnam over the past years, particularly in the areas of environment and climate, Ha said Vietnam is carrying out the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) by working closely with G7 countries, Denmark and international partners.



Vietnam is accelerating a shift to clean energy from fossil fuels and developing an industrial renewable energy ecosystem and services while upgrading power transmission lines, and speeding up smart power grid construction, he said. He called on Denmark to share experience and provide technological and financial support for the country so that it can carry out such initiatives as greenhouse gas emissions reduction, green transition and just energy transition.



The Deputy PM highlighted that Vietnam is completing an action plan to realise the National Power Development Plan VIII (PDP VIII) to ensure a suitable, balanced and stable structure of power sources, including thermal power, hydropower, solar power and wind power. He also discussed the guarantee of the grid’s safety as well as the optimisation of investment and economic efficiency.



Against this backdrop, the country hopes to receive Denmark’s support in terms of tools, experts, technologies and measures to sew up the plan, branch out renewable energy and quickly shift from fossil fuel-based energy to renewables, he said.



He expressed his wish that both sides will continue prioritising cooperation in the green economy and completion of the legal system for power, energy, circular economy and carbon market, while promoting collaboration between businesses and encouraging them to carry out renewable energy projects.



Mette Ekeroth, for her part, affirmed that the establishment of the Green Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and Denmark has an important role to play in elevating the bilateral cooperation in sustainable development, climate change adaptation, green transition and energy transition to a new high.



Denmark is proud to be a partner of Vietnam, helping the country pen its energy outlook report so as to roll out the power development plan soon, she said, adding the country commits to joining hands with Vietnam to deliver on the JETP.



Meanwhile, the Vestas leader spoke highly of Vietnam’s priority to develop renewable energy in its PDP VIII, saying his group established a branch in Vietnam and wants to contribute to the strategy that makes Vietnam an industrial hub for renewable energy in the region.

VNA