Vietnam trounce Guam 6-0 in AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers

Vietnam trounced Guam 6-0 in their first match in Group C of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024 qualifiers at Viet Tri stadium in the northern province of Phu Tho on September 6 night.

With this result, the Vietnamese team temporarily leads Group C, which also includes the U23 squads of Yemen and Singapore.

According to experts, Guam currently is placed at the 203rd position in the world football rankings, with most of the players in the squad being semi-professionals. At a press conference on September 5, the coach of the team only set a goal of learning experiences, especially since this is the first time Guam has participated in the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers.

However, during the first 30 minutes of the September 6 match, Vietnamese players did not create any notable opportunities, with the pace of the game being quite slow. It was not until the 33rd minute that Le Van Do scored the opening goal for Vietnam.

Van Tung then accurately converted a penalty into the opponent's net, bringing the score to 2-0 for Vietnam in the 54th minute.

The remaining goals were scored in the 67th, 78th, 82nd, and 90th minutes.

In an earlier match of Group C on the same day, Yemen defeated Singapore 3-0.

As scheduled, Vietnam will play against Yemen on September 9, and Singapore on September 12.