Vietnam tries its best to support Cuba in overcoming difficulties: Party leader

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on June 22 said that Vietnam will try its best within its conditions and capabilities to help Cuba overcome difficulties that the country is facing.

Receiving Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba Álvaro López Miera who is paying a visit to Vietnam, the Vietnamese Party leader highly appreciated the significance of the visit in the context of the two countries looking forward to the 50th anniversary of Cuban leader Fidel Castro's visit to the liberated area in Quang Tri province.

He expressed his belief that the visit will contribute to consolidating and deepening the special traditional friendship between the two parties, the two countries and the two militaries.

General Secretary Trong appreciated the important role and results of defense cooperation between the two countries. He suggested the two sides strengthen practical and effective cooperation, in line with the interests of each country and for peace and development in the region and in the world.

For his part, the Cuban minister voiced his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people will continue to reap great achievements of historical significance, and successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress.

He updated the host leader on the situation in Cuba, and the Cuban people's support for the Party and the Revolution as shown through the results of the elections to the People's Councils at all levels, the National Assembly, the State leader, and local government.

Speaking about the results of cooperation between the armies of the two countries over the past time, he affirmed that they will work closely to implement bilateral cooperation agreements, contributing to strengthening and consolidating the special relations between the two parties, the two States, the two peoples and the two armies.