Vietnam treasures comprehensive partnership with Venezuela: official

Phan Dinh Trac, Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs, hosted a reception on December 14 for Venezuelan Agriculture and Land Minister Wilmar Castro Soteldo.

Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac (R) receives Venezuelan Agriculture and Land Minister Wilmar Castro Soteldo. (Photo: VNA)

During the meeting, Trac affirmed the consistent policy of the Party and State of Vietnam of attaching importance to the traditional solidarity with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and comprehensive partnership with the Latin American nation.

He said Vietnam is willing to share experiences and create favourable conditions for expanding agricultural cooperation between the two countries. He said that the Venezuelan guest’s working visit is a practical activity to promptly implement the consensus of high-ranking leaders of the two parties and two countries, thus further strengthening the Vietnam – Venezuela comprehensive partnership, especially strategic cooperation fields, including agriculture.

He highly valued practical measures agreed upon by the two countries’ agriculture ministers to resume and promote agricultural cooperation programs, and the signing of cooperation agreement in wet rice production which Vietnam has strength and experience and both sides have a high demand for cooperation.

For his part, Soteldo, who is also member of the PSUV’s national political council, expressed his admiration of the important achievements Vietnam recorded across its Doi Moi (renewal) process, and miracle achievements of the Vietnamese agriculture in particular.

He called the Vietnamese agriculture one of the largest rice producers in the world to ensuring food security. He said that Vietnam has shared experience and cooperation models both bilaterally and multilaterally in agricultural development and processing of agricultural products, especially rice, coffee, and seafood.

VNA